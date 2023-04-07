SATURDAY
Anderson
Easter Egg hunt, 10 a.m., Florida Station Church of God, 1045 W. 375N.
Egg’d, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Madison Park Church, 6607 Providence Drive.
Easter egg hunt, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N.
Easter basket giveaway, 2 to 4 p.m. (or while supplies last), Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1540 W. 16th St.
23rd running of the Glen Niebel Classic, 6 p.m., Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Alexandria
Free movie: “Jesus Revolution,” 1 p.m., the Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., corner of West and Broadway. Hosted by the Church at Broadway Park.
Daleville
Annual Easter egg hunt by Daleville-Salem Township Fire Protection Territory. 11 a.m., Daleville Junior Senior High School Apparel Store, 8400 S. Bronco Drive.
Elwood
Easter Egg hunt, 11 a.m., Redemption Church of God, 614 N. Third St.
Muncie
Glass Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
Redkey
Night Moves — The Ultimate Bob Seger Tribute Band, 8 p.m., Key Place Theater, 123 S. Meridian St.