Anderson
Trivia Night Sports Edition, 7:30-9 p.m., 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
Friday night dance (for all ages), 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
The John Beatrice Band — 8:30 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted pork chop dinner, 5-8 p.m., (while supplies last), American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
