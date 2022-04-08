SATURDAY
Anderson
Made New — Egg Hunt & Recycled Craft 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Easter Egg Hunt 10 a.m.-noon, Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road.
Easter Egg Hunt noon-2 p.m. at Eastview Church of the Nazarene, 2552 E. 200 (½ mile east of the Coke plant).
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance presents: Spring Play 2:30 to 5 p.m. Byrum Hall.
Chocolate & Wine Tasting Fiesta presented by Myers Autoworld, Laura Sandlin Insurance Agency, 1119 Meridian St. Tickets on sale now.
CRA Super Series Late Models 5 to 10 p.m. Anderson Speedway, 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra concert, featuring music of dance, with Ballet Folklorico, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
“The Dealer Smiles” 7:30 to 10 p.m. at The Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Dance! With Ballet Folklorico 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance presents: Spring Play 7:30 to 10 p.m. Byrum Hall.
Dwight Yoakam with Sixforty1 8 to 11 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Alexandria
Delta Theta Tau Craft & Maker Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; chicken and noodle luncheon, noon-2 p.m.; Alexandria Eagles 1771 216 E. Cleveland St. Proceeds to benefit AMES Playground equipment.
Frankton
Frankton Easter Egg hunt, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Frankton Christian Church.
Markleville
Psi Phi Easter Egg hunt (for ages 10 years and younger), 1-3 p.m.; Markleville Community Park.
Summitville
Youth sponsored Vendor & Craft event, noon-4 p.m.; First Baptist Church of Summitville, 700 E. Mill St.