Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
- Pershing Drive At Jeeps On Meridian, 5-11 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets. Proceeds to Animal Protection League and Madison County Humane Society.
Alexandria
- Damaged Goods Band, 8-11 p.m., Eagles Aerie 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
- Goonies/I Still Believe, 6:30 p.m., The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Chesterfield
- Live Super Gala, 6 p.m., Camp Chesterfield, 50 Lincoln Drive. (In the event of rain, the event will be canceled).
Fortville
- Old Mill Classic Car Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Mill Marketplace, 10 W. Church St.
