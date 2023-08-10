Anderson
15th annual rummage sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Friends of the Library book sale 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., third floor bookstore, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra presents: A Little Night Music featuring Rick Vale, Ed Paul Fry, and Martha Green 6 to 9 p.m. at 1004 N. Raible Ave.
H. Clay piano man playing Billy Joel 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Indianapolis
Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue with Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, This Wild Life and Emo Night Brooklyn at TCI Amphitheater at White River State Park.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.