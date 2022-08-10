Anderson
• Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Brad McCord, 7 p.m. at T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
• “The Best We’ve Got,” the Carl Erskine Story, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. (sold out).
Daleville
• Back to School Bash (for the entire family), 6 p.m. at Daleville Splash Pad, 8029 S. Walnut St.
Indianapolis
• Too Fighters (tribute to Foo Fighters), 7:30 p.m. at the free stage at the Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Mooreland
• 83rd annual Mooreland Free Fair, 5 to 10 p.m. at 313 S. Broad St.
Noblesville
• Machine Gun Kelly with special guests, WILLOW, and Travis Barker, Ruoff Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.