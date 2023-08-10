Anderson
15th annual rummage sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
“Free Frankfurter Friday” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until they run out) at Central Christian Church, 10th Street between Brown-Delaware and Jackson streets.
Paranormal Discussion Group 6 p.m. at Twisted Twigs House of Earthen Goods, 3504 Main St.
The Dan Patch Stakes 6:15 to 10:30 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Gold City Quartet 7 p.m. at Anderson Alliance Church, 3102 W. Cross St.
Cinderella’s Tom Keifer with special guest John Corabi 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
23rd Gojuryu Karate and Ryukyu Dento Kobujutsu 6 p.m. at Alexandria Martial Arts, 110 W. Berry St.
Carmel
The Flying Toasters 6 to 11 p.m. at Cool Creek Park and Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St.
Chesterfield
Steak and frog leg dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Fishers
Niko Moon 7 p.m. at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
Indianapolis
Gin Blossoms 7:30 p.m. at Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Noblesville
Eric Church and Cody Jinks 7:30 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.