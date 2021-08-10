LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Events and activities scheduled for Wednesday:

Anderson

  • Line dance lessons, 6 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Alexandria

  • Line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.

Chesterfield

  • Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m.; Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Frankton

  • Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St.

Markleville

  • Christian Women’s Fellowship’s “God Abundance Meal,” (chicken and noodles), 11 a.m.-1 p.m., lower fellowship hall, East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Indiana 38.

Middletown

  • Euchre, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
  • The 5 Speeds, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Henry County Road 625N.

