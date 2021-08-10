Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Wednesday:
Anderson
- Line dance lessons, 6 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
- Line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
- Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m.; Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
- Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St.
Markleville
- Christian Women’s Fellowship’s “God Abundance Meal,” (chicken and noodles), 11 a.m.-1 p.m., lower fellowship hall, East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Indiana 38.
Middletown
- Euchre, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
- The 5 Speeds, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Henry County Road 625N.
