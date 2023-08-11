SATURDAY
Anderson
15th annual rummage sale 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.
Anderson Police Department Block Party 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harmon Park, on VanBuskirk Road.
No Fiction Here Book Club presented by Anderson Public Library 1 to 2 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
MOPS Kickoff Party 5 p.m. at Madison Park Church, 6607 Providence Drive.
Live music fundraising event with Gabe Sigler and Dustin Levi 7 to 10 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
CRA Street Stock 150 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Alexandria
23rd Gojuryu Karate and Ryukyu Dento Kobujutsu 6 p.m. at Alexandria Martial Arts, 110 W. Berry St.
Muncie
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
JJ’s ArmDrop by Memphis Street Racer JJdaBoss; gates open at noon; racing, 7 p.m.; Muncie Dragway, 7901 E. Ind. 28-67.
Summer Smash Blast Picnic 2 to 5 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys! 7 p.m. at Canan Commons, 500 S. Walnut St.
Noblesville
Here Comes the Mummies with Rock E Bassoon (featuring musicians of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra) at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
Godsmack and Staind at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.
Chicago Rewired (Chicago Tribute) 7 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.
Redkey
Gas Boom Days featuring Cook and Belle 4 p.m. in downtown Redkey.
SUNDAY
Anderson
15th annual rummage sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Chicken and noodle fundraiser dinner noon to 2 p.m. at By His Grace Ministry, 720 E. Seventh St.