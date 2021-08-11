Go MAD
Events and activities planned for Thursday:
Anderson
- Annual rummage sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
- Pre-registration for the 16th annual Jessica & Lynsey Memorial Ride, 5-8 p.m., Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St.
- Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- “The Miracle Worker,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Chesterfield
- Dance with DJ Buddy Patterson, 6-9 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
