Events and activities planned for Thursday:

Anderson

  • Annual rummage sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
  • Pre-registration for the 16th annual Jessica & Lynsey Memorial Ride, 5-8 p.m., Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St.
  • Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
  • “The Miracle Worker,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.

Chesterfield

  • Dance with DJ Buddy Patterson, 6-9 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

