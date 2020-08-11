LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Helping Hands Non-Food Pantry, 8:30-11 a.m., Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.

Through Harvey’s Eye: A Photographic Journey, noon-5 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.

Coffee, Tea and Me, 6 p.m., Indiana Warrior Alliance / Heroes Helping Hand, 3805 Madison Ave.

Alexandria

Beginner line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.

Middletown

Uncle Juju, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

Notices of community events should be sent to GO MAD, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson, IN 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.