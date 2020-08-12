LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Free tasting of The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey (must be 21 or older), 5 p.m., The Usual Suspects Cigar Bar, 9 Town Center Plaza.

Thursday Night Cruise-In, 6 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.

The Cold Hearts Showcase, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St.

Friends of Mounds State Park meeting with guest speaker, Jody Heaston, 7 p.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Creatures Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.

Elwood

Duck Creek Center for the Arts’ production of “The Taffetas: A Musical Journey Through the Fabulous Fifties,” 7 p.m., Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.

Fortville

Corey Cox Live at August Girls’ Night Out, 7-10 p.m., FoxGardin Kitchen and Ale, 215 S. Main St.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

