Anderson
Free ham-and-cheese sandwich sack lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets.
Edward Paul Fry and August Ice Cream Social, 7 p.m., Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
Annual Community Corn Roast, 7-8 p.m., outdoor pavilion, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1122 West Historic Eighth St.
Alexandria
Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park shelterhouse.
Chesterfield
Drive-thru Dan’s Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m., Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Farmers Market, 4-8 p.m., Dietrich Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.