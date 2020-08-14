Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
- Multi-family rummage sale, fundraiser for Park Place Community Center Food Pantry and Uganda Missions Team, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive (outdoors in lower south parking lot).
- City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
- Kids Kones (for those 12 and under), Dogs & Bones, 1-5 p.m., Good's Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
Chesterfield
- 50s & 60s dance, 6-9 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
- Duck Creek Center for the Arts' production of "The Taffetas: A Musical Journey Through the Fabulous Fifties," 2 p.m., Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Frankton
- Tenderloin dinner, 4-7 p.m., Frankton First United Methodist Church (curbside service, use northside drive and drive around the building to the front entrance to place an order, pick up, and pay.)
Lapel
- Drive-through fish fry, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Lapel Lions Club, 329 S. Main St.
Pendleton
- Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
