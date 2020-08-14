LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:

Anderson

  • Multi-family rummage sale, fundraiser for Park Place Community Center Food Pantry and Uganda Missions Team, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive (outdoors in lower south parking lot).
  • City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
  • Kids Kones (for those 12 and under), Dogs & Bones, 1-5 p.m., Good's Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.

Chesterfield

  • 50s & 60s dance, 6-9 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Elwood

  • Duck Creek Center for the Arts' production of "The Taffetas: A Musical Journey Through the Fabulous Fifties," 2 p.m., Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.

Frankton

  • Tenderloin dinner, 4-7 p.m., Frankton First United Methodist Church (curbside service, use northside drive and drive around the building to the front entrance to place an order, pick up, and pay.)

Lapel

  • Drive-through fish fry, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Lapel Lions Club, 329 S. Main St.

Pendleton

  • Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.

Tags

Recommended for you