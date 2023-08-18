Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Free Frankfurter Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until they run out) at Central Christian Church, 10th Street between Brown-Delaware and Jackson streets.
The Alley Theatre presents: Oedipus Rex 7 p.m. at Gray’s Park, 2901 Madison Ave.
Jai Baker (part of the Summer Concert Series) 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Chesterfield
Steak and frog leg dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
Elwood Glass Festival begins at noon at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.
Fishers
Marshall Tucker Band 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
Lebanon
Indiana Tow Show with Cook and Belle 7 p.m. at Boone County Fairgrounds, 1300 E. 100S.
New Castle
The Dane Clark band with opening act Lydia Ferguson and Monte Jackson 6:30 p.m. at the Arts Place Pavilion, 218 S. 15th St.
Noblesville
Luke Bryan: Country On Tour 7 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.