SATURDAY
Anderson
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.
Anderson Police Department Block Party 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Warren Miller Park, 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
LarryPalooza!, noon to 9 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
The Alley Theatre presents: Oedipus Rex at Gray’s Park, 2901 Madison Ave.
Season Championships 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Sky Tours 9 to 10:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Carmel
Jai Baker 3 headlining at Late Night on Main 9 p.m. to midnight, Arts and Design District, Carmel.
Elwood
Elwood Glass Festival 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Lapel
Way Out Beer Fest 2023 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Pax Verum Brewing, 908 Main St.
Noblesville
Luke Bryan 6 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.
Unforgettable Fire: U2 Tribute Show 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
Pendleton
Fairy Tales at the Falls all day at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.
Winchester
Concerts in the Park featuring Cook and Belle 7 p.m. at Goodrich Park, 700 N. Union St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
The Drag Bunch noon at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
The Alley Theatre presents: Oedipus Rex at Gray’s Park, 7 p.m., 2901 Madison Ave.
Elwood
Elwood Glass Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Pendleton
Pendleton Porch Parties 1 to 5 p.m., downtown Pendleton, Main Street.