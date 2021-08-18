LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Karaoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

Chesterfield

Dance with DJ Buddy Patterson, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Muncie

Iced Tea Cluster Dog Show, begins at 8 a.m.; Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.

Bike Night with Katrelle, 6:30 p.m.; Benson Motorcycles, 6410 W. McGalliard Road.

