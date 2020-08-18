Anderson
- Jessop Amusements Carnival, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road, 6-10 p.m. $15 per person.
- Free tasting of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., 4 p.m.
Indianapolis
- Zoopolis 500, Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W Washington St., 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Middletown
- Pork Paradise at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W County Road 625 N, 5-8 p.m. Midwest Originals at 6:30 p.m.
Pendleton
- Watercolor with Judy Crist, Gallery 119, 119 State St., 9 a.m.
