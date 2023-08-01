Anderson
Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Indianapolis
Keith Sweat 7:30 p.m. at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair.
Jason Mraz: The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride with Monica Martin, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.
Middletown
Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Radio Junkies 6:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.