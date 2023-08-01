LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Chesterfield

Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Indianapolis

Keith Sweat 7:30 p.m. at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair.

Jason Mraz: The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride with Monica Martin, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Middletown

Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Radio Junkies 6:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

