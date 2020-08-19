LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities scheduled for Thursday:

Anderson

  • Jessop Amusements Carnival, 5-10 p.m., former Mounds Mall parking lot, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.
  • Thursday Night Cruise-In, 6-9 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive. 
  • Creatures Trivia, 7:30 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing, 1031 Meridian St.

Middletown

  • Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Pendleton

  • Hunter Wainscott, 8-10 p.m., The Stable, 105 E. State St.

Tags

Recommended for you