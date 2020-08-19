Events and activities scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
- Jessop Amusements Carnival, 5-10 p.m., former Mounds Mall parking lot, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Thursday Night Cruise-In, 6-9 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
- Creatures Trivia, 7:30 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing, 1031 Meridian St.
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
- Hunter Wainscott, 8-10 p.m., The Stable, 105 E. State St.
