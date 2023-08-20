MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Poker 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
TUESDAY
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Indianapolis
Jonas Brothers: Five Albums. One Night. 7:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St.
Ghost Re-Imperatour U.S.A. with Amon Amarth 7:39 p.m. at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.