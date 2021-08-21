Anderson
• City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Annual rummage and bake sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Eastview Church of Nazarene, 2552 E. 200S, (1/2 mile east of the Coca-Cola plant).
• Pastor’s Aide Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Church Upon The Rock, 303 E. 29th St.
Alexandria
• Grand Prix registration, 7-8:30 a.m., drivers' meeting, 8:30 a.m.; practice, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; heats, 2 p.m.
Elwood
• Elwood Glass Festival, Callaway Park, 902 Callaway.
Frankton
• I Hate Your Guts Colon Cancer Inauguration Ride, breakfast and registration, 8-10 a.m.; drivers meeting, 10:30 a.m.; kickstands up, 11 a.m.; dinner, 5 p.m.; band, 8-11 p.m., Frankton American Legion.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
