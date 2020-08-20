LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities planned for Friday:

Anderson

  • Free ham-and-cheese sandwich sack lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets.

Alexandria

  • Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park shelterhouse.
  • "The Greatest Showman," 7:30 p.m.; concert, 8 p.m., movie, The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.

Middletown

  • Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
  • Farmers Market, 4 p.m., Dietrich Park.

Yorktown

  • Yorktown Farmers Marketplace, 4-7 p.m., Morrow's Meadow.

Tags

Recommended for you