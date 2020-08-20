Events and activities planned for Friday:
Anderson
- Free ham-and-cheese sandwich sack lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets.
Alexandria
- Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park shelterhouse.
- "The Greatest Showman," 7:30 p.m.; concert, 8 p.m., movie, The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
- Farmers Market, 4 p.m., Dietrich Park.
Yorktown
- Yorktown Farmers Marketplace, 4-7 p.m., Morrow's Meadow.
