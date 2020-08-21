Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
• City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Rummage sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Eastview Church of the Nazarene, 2552 E. 200S.
• Jessop’s Amusement Carnival, 1-5 and 5-10 p.m., 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.
Alexandria
• “The Greatest Showman,” movie at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.; concert, 7:30 p.m., The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
