Events and activities scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
- Jessop Amusement Carnival, 1-5 and 5-10 p.m., 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.
- East Side Kids! Family Night, 4-5:30 p.m., East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
- Community Cafe', 4:30 p.m., parking lot of Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Alexandria
- “The Greatest Showman,” movie at 6:30 p.m., The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Frankton
- Frankton Town Market, 2-5 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
