SATURDAY

Anderson

Annual rummage/bake sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastview Church of the Nazarene, 2552 E. 200S (¼ mile east of Coke plant).

Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.

Gaslight Festival 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Historic West Eighth Street.

Readings from the works of Hoosier poet James Whitcomb Riley 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (part of Anderson Gaslight Festival) at Madison County Literacy Center, 501 W. Eighth St.

Chicken Fry fundraiser for St. Vincent de Paul 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.

Harrah’s Family Day Celebration 9 p.m. to midnight at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.

Alexandria

Farmers’ and Artists’ Market 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.

Elwood

The Duck Creek Players present: Comedy of Errors 7 p.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.

Fishers

One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.

Middletown

Miracle League of Henry County Fundraiser featuring Los Galaxy and Sneezy at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

Muncie

Muncie Memory Spiral Celebration 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heekin Park, 802 E. Memorial Drive.

Dog Days of Summer: Muncie Police Department K-9 Fundraiser 4 to 9 p.m. at Canan Commons, 500 S. Walnut St.

Noblesville

Earth to Mars (Bruno Mars Tribute) 7 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.

Pentatonix – The World Tour with special guest Lauren Alaina 8 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.

Pendleton

Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.

Timothy Scott – Solo Acoustic 7:30 p.m. at Sahm’s Smokehouse Barbecue, 250 Reformatory Road.

Sulphur Springs

Community Days starts at 12:30 p.m. at 203 N. Mulberry St.

SUNDAY

Elwood

Concerts in the Park: Aaron Jones and the Kool Kats 4 to 6 p.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.

Middletown

Miracle League of Henry County fundraiser featuring Stella Luna & The Satellites 2 to 7 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

Pendleton

Pendleton Public Safety Day all day at Pendleton Fire Station 80, 100 S. Broadway St.

