SATURDAY
Anderson
Annual rummage/bake sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastview Church of the Nazarene, 2552 E. 200S (¼ mile east of Coke plant).
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.
Gaslight Festival 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Historic West Eighth Street.
Readings from the works of Hoosier poet James Whitcomb Riley 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (part of Anderson Gaslight Festival) at Madison County Literacy Center, 501 W. Eighth St.
Chicken Fry fundraiser for St. Vincent de Paul 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Harrah’s Family Day Celebration 9 p.m. to midnight at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Alexandria
Farmers’ and Artists’ Market 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Elwood
The Duck Creek Players present: Comedy of Errors 7 p.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.
Fishers
One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
Middletown
Miracle League of Henry County Fundraiser featuring Los Galaxy and Sneezy at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Muncie
Muncie Memory Spiral Celebration 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heekin Park, 802 E. Memorial Drive.
Dog Days of Summer: Muncie Police Department K-9 Fundraiser 4 to 9 p.m. at Canan Commons, 500 S. Walnut St.
Noblesville
Earth to Mars (Bruno Mars Tribute) 7 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.
Pentatonix – The World Tour with special guest Lauren Alaina 8 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.
Pendleton
Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.
Timothy Scott – Solo Acoustic 7:30 p.m. at Sahm’s Smokehouse Barbecue, 250 Reformatory Road.
Sulphur Springs
Community Days starts at 12:30 p.m. at 203 N. Mulberry St.
SUNDAY
Elwood
Concerts in the Park: Aaron Jones and the Kool Kats 4 to 6 p.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.
Middletown
Miracle League of Henry County fundraiser featuring Stella Luna & The Satellites 2 to 7 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Pendleton
Pendleton Public Safety Day all day at Pendleton Fire Station 80, 100 S. Broadway St.