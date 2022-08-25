Anderson
Free Frankfurter Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets (at the 10th Street door.)
Dane Clark, part of the Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Alexandria
Farmers & Artists Market 3 to 7 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
“MacBeth, Shakespeare in the Park 7 p.m. Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
New Castle
Seth Cook with Band 7 p.m. at Main Street Fourth Fridays, 1400 Broad St.
Noblesville
The Phil Collins Experience, 6 p.m.; Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.