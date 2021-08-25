Anderson
• R&B line dancing class, 6 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
• Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Karaoke with Shawn Richards, 7-11 p.m.; DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
• Karaoke with DJ Dex, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Chesterfield
• Pizzas, 3 p.m.-?; dance with DJ Buddy Patterson, 6 p.m.; Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
