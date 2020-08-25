Anderson
Helping Hands Non-Food Pantry, 8:30-11 a.m., Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Women’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Jessop Amusements Carnival, 6-10 p.m., former parking lot of Mounds Mall, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.
Comedy Hour: Jake Ruble, 8-10 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Middletown
Cory Hill Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Pendleton
Outfitters Drive! (collecting new socks and underwear), 3-6 p.m., Amy Turner, State Farm Insurance Agent, 122 S. Pendleton Ave.
