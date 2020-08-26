Anderson
Jeep Night at Mike’s, 5:30-10 p.m., Montana Mike’s, 6370 S. Scatterfield Road.
Jessop Amusements Carnival, 6-10 p.m., former Mounds Mall parking lot, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.
Creatures Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
Fortville
Live Jazz featuring Randy Hamilton and Briana Rhodes, 7-9 p.m., Cortona’s Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar, 209 S. Main St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.