LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Jeep Night at Mike’s, 5:30-10 p.m., Montana Mike’s, 6370 S. Scatterfield Road.

Jessop Amusements Carnival, 6-10 p.m., former Mounds Mall parking lot, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.

Creatures Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.

Fortville

Live Jazz featuring Randy Hamilton and Briana Rhodes, 7-9 p.m., Cortona’s Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar, 209 S. Main St.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Notices of community events should be sent to GO MAD, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson, IN 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Recommended for you