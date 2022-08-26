SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Audubon Bird Hike 9 to 11 a.m.; Mounds Hike, 11 a.m. to noon at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Neighborhood Block Party at noon commemorating the 130th anniversary of Allen Chapel AME Church, 17th and Sheridian streets.
Soroptomist of Anderson presents LUNAFEST 1 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Fundraiser chicken dinner 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St. Proceeds to St. Vincent de Paul Friends of the Poor Walk.
Parking Lot Line Dancing Party, 7 to 11 p.m.; all ages; free entry; Build Your Own Burrito, 11th and Meridian streets.
Divas on Broadway – Drag Show 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway St.
The Temptations 9 p.m. Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Alexandria
Madison County Master Gardener Association’s fall garden and rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Show Arena, 4-H Fairgrounds, Beulah Park.
“Shrek” noon at The Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St. Sponsored by Frankton Heritage Days Festival.
Elwood
Taste of Elwood 6 to 9 p.m. parking lot behind 110 S. Anderson St. Hosted by Elwood Main Street Organization.
“MacBeth, Shakespeare in the Park 7 p.m. Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Middletown
American Legion Riders 216 benefit ride, breakfast buffet, 8 to 10:30 a.m.; registration, 10 a.m.; kick stands up, 11 a.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. Proceeds benefit Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and American Legion Riders 216 charities.
Up in The Clouds Festival, 2 to 10 p.m.; performances: Los Galaxy, 3 to 6 p.m.; Sneezy, 7 to 10 p.m.; Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Muncie
Elton John Tribute Band (Tipton County Pork Festival) 7 p.m. at 101 E. Jefferson St.