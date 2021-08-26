Anderson
Free Frankfurter Fridays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Living Proof (part of the Summer Concert Series), 7:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Alexandria
Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park, Indiana 9.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Daleville
Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Kenny Kipp’s Island Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Henry County Road 625N.
Yorktown
JamBox Band, 7-9 p.m., Civic Green, 9400 W. Smith St.
