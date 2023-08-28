0727 5 O'CLOCK PUB CARDS-4 card game (copy)

Monday, Aug. 28

Anderson

Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).

Food pantry open 2 p.m. (while supplies last) at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. Chesterfield

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Alexandria

Chicken and noodle dinner 5 p.m. at Emery Lee Auditorium, Beulah Park.

Chesterfield

Euchre games 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Indianapolis

Red Hot Chili Pipers: The World’s Hottest Rock Spectacular 7:30 p.m. at Butler Arts & Events Center, 4602 Sunset Ave.

