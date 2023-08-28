Monday, Aug. 28
Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Food pantry open 2 p.m. (while supplies last) at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. Chesterfield
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Alexandria
Chicken and noodle dinner 5 p.m. at Emery Lee Auditorium, Beulah Park.
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Indianapolis
Red Hot Chili Pipers: The World’s Hottest Rock Spectacular 7:30 p.m. at Butler Arts & Events Center, 4602 Sunset Ave.