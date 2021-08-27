LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:

Anderson

  • City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
  • Bird Watch, 9-11 a.m., meet at Visitors Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Hosted by Robert Cooper Audubon Society.
  • Concert and a B-Flick Horror movie, 4-11:30 p.m.; Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets. Tickets via Eventbrite.
  • Ed Paul Fry & The Business Live, 7-10 p.m.; 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
  • Saddle Up Line Dancing Night, 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.; The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Creek Drive.

Pendleton

  • Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.

Tags

Trending Video