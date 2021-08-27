Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
- City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
- Bird Watch, 9-11 a.m., meet at Visitors Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Hosted by Robert Cooper Audubon Society.
- Concert and a B-Flick Horror movie, 4-11:30 p.m.; Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets. Tickets via Eventbrite.
- Ed Paul Fry & The Business Live, 7-10 p.m.; 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
- Saddle Up Line Dancing Night, 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.; The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Creek Drive.
Pendleton
- Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
