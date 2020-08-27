Anderson
Free ham-and-cheese sandwich sack lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets.
Jessop Amusement Carnival, 1-5 and 5-10 p.m., former parking lot of Mounds Mall, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.
Community Taco Night, 7-8 p.m., outdoor pavilion, Anderson Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1122 Historic West Eighth St..
Alexandria
Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park shelterhouse.
“Fatima,” 7:15 p.m.; concert by Brandon “Elvis” Howard, 30 minutes before the show, “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 9:25 p.m.; Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Chesterfield
Clairvoyant Circle with the Rev. Dr. Marilyn Rossner, 7-9 p.m., Camp Chesterfield, 50 Lincoln Drive.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Yorktown
Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Morrow Meadows.
