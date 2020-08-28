LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities planned for Sunday:

Anderson

  • City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
  • Bird Walk at Mounds State Park, 9-11 a.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Masks are required as well as social distancing.
  • Job Fair, noon-1 p.m., Indy Scream Park, 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
  • Jessop Amusement Carnival, 1-5 and 5-10 p.m., formerly parking lot of Mounds Mall, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.
  • Out of the Darkness: Dine to Donate: 4-9 p.m., Mancino's Pizza & Grinders, 1606 S. Scatterfield Road.
  • St. Vincent de Paul tenderloin dinner fundraiser, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.

Alexandria

  • Candelight vigil planned by friends and family of Suzanne Morphew, 8 p.m., Harrison Square Park in her hometown of Alexandria.

Chesterfield

  • 50s & 60s dance, 6-9 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Daleville

  • Annual White River clean-up, 8:30 a.m. registration, Canoe Country. Hosted by the White River Watchers.

Pendleton

  • Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.

Tags

Recommended for you