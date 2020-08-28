Events and activities planned for Sunday:
Anderson
- City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
- Bird Walk at Mounds State Park, 9-11 a.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Masks are required as well as social distancing.
- Job Fair, noon-1 p.m., Indy Scream Park, 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
- Jessop Amusement Carnival, 1-5 and 5-10 p.m., formerly parking lot of Mounds Mall, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Out of the Darkness: Dine to Donate: 4-9 p.m., Mancino's Pizza & Grinders, 1606 S. Scatterfield Road.
- St. Vincent de Paul tenderloin dinner fundraiser, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Alexandria
- Candelight vigil planned by friends and family of Suzanne Morphew, 8 p.m., Harrison Square Park in her hometown of Alexandria.
Chesterfield
- 50s & 60s dance, 6-9 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Daleville
- Annual White River clean-up, 8:30 a.m. registration, Canoe Country. Hosted by the White River Watchers.
Pendleton
- Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.