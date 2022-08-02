LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go Mad

Anderson

• Intertwined . . . A Contemporary Fibers Exhibit, noon to 5 p.m. at Anderson Museum Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.

• Indiana Master Naturalist Class 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Carmel

• My Yellow Rickshaw, 7 p.m. at Carmel Gazebo, 1 Civic Square.

Chesterfield

• Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Indianapolis

• Chaka Kahn, 7:30 p.m. free stage at Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St.

Middletown

• Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

• The Doo! 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

