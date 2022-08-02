Go Mad
Anderson
• Intertwined . . . A Contemporary Fibers Exhibit, noon to 5 p.m. at Anderson Museum Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.
• Indiana Master Naturalist Class 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Carmel
• My Yellow Rickshaw, 7 p.m. at Carmel Gazebo, 1 Civic Square.
Chesterfield
• Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Indianapolis
• Chaka Kahn, 7:30 p.m. free stage at Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St.
Middletown
• Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
• The Doo! 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.