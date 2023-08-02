Anderson
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 3 to 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Small but Mighty: The Amazing Adaptation of Hummingbirds 4 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Redwood Foundation Soulfest 5 p.m. at Warren Miller Park, 705 W. 29th St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.