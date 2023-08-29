Bingo photo

Anderson

• Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

• Bingo night for teens and adults 6 to 7 p.m. in the Miami Room of Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Chesterfield

• Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Indianapolis

• The 5 Seconds of Summer Show 8 p.m. at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.

Middletown

• Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

• Warrior Kings 6:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

