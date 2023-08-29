Anderson
• Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Bingo night for teens and adults 6 to 7 p.m. in the Miami Room of Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Chesterfield
• Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Indianapolis
• The 5 Seconds of Summer Show 8 p.m. at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.
Middletown
• Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
• Warrior Kings 6:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.