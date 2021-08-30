Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Tuesday:
Anderson
Classic Car Cruise-In, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Frisch’s, 500 Broadway St.
Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: August 30, 2021 @ 7:39 pm
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.