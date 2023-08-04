SATURDAY
Anderson
Papa’s House third annual Walk-A-Thon and Fun-Raiser 8 to 10 a.m. at Shadyside Memorial Park, 1112 Broadway.
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at 1102 Central Ave.
Anderson Tether Car Racing noon at Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave.
Redwood Foundation Soulfest at Warren Miller Park, 705 W. 29th St.
Madison County 200 Race 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Alexandria
Alexandria City Jam noon to 8 p.m., downtown Alexandria.
Elwood
Free Back to School haircuts 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Redemption Church of God, 614 N. Third St.
Indianapolis
Rick Springfield I Want My 80’s Tour 7:30 p.m. at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.
Rupaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour 2023 7:30 p.m. at Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St.
Quiet Riot 7:30 p.m. Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Markleville
Annual homemade chicken and noodle dinner by the Psi Phi Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi Sorority 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Markleville Community Park shelter house on Ind. 38 just west of Markleville.
Markleville Jamboree 2023 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Markleville Community Park.
Noblesville
Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Redwood Foundation Soulfest at Warren Miller Park, 705 W. 29th St.
“First Sunday” PowerPoint presentation (Boone Township) by Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson, 2 p.m. Bowman Room of the Madison County Historical Society, 11 W. 11th St.
Denny Adams (voice of Anderson Speedway) Retirement Celebration-Open House 2 to 4 p.m. meet and greet at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Elwood
Concerts in the Park – 45 RPM 4 to 6 p.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.
Indianapolis
TobyMac 7:30 p.m. at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St.
Markleville
Tractor pull noon (Markleville Jamboree) at Markleville Community Park, Ind. 38.