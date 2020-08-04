Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Wednesday:
Anderson
- Through Harvey’s Eye: A Photographic Journey, noon-5 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
- The Edge re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, 2 p.m., The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road. Co-hosted by the Madison County Chamber.
Alexandria
- Beginner line dances, 7-9 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Middletown
Brad Kleinschmidt (full band), 6:30-9:30p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
