LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Events and activities scheduled for Wednesday:

Anderson

  • Through Harvey’s Eye: A Photographic Journey, noon-5 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
  • The Edge re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, 2 p.m., The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road. Co-hosted by the Madison County Chamber.

Alexandria

  • Beginner line dances, 7-9 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.

Middletown

Brad Kleinschmidt (full band), 6:30-9:30p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

Tags

Recommended for you