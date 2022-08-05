SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Carnival Fundraiser hosted by F.R.O.G. Recovery 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 332 W. 11th St.
Jeeps on Meridian 2022, 2 p.m. at 1135 Meridian St.
“The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m., Alley in the Park production at Gray’s Park, 2901 N. Madison Ave.
Alexandria
Small Town Cruise Car Show, 2 to 9 p.m.; Ryan M. Brewer, 2 to 5 p.m.; The Cool Babies 6 to 9 p.m.; downtown Alexandria.
Daleville
Dan’s Fish and Chicken Fry fundraiser hosted by the Daleville Police Department 4 to 7 p.m. at Daleville High School, 8400 S. Bronco Drive. Proceeds to Operation Christmas.
Elwood
Fundraiser dinner to benefit Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s family 3 to 8 p.m. at Quincy Lodge, 1136 N. Anderson St.
Gaston
Gaston Demolition Derby (at Gaston Lions Club 85th annual fair) 7 p.m. at 7449 W. 850N.
Indianapolis
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, 7:30 p.m. at the free stage at Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St.
Noblesville
Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John, 6 p.m.; Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
Chris Brown and Lil Baby, 7:30 p.m. at Ruoff Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon; Falls Park Drive.
SUNDAY
Anderson
“The Tempest,” 3 p.m., Alley in the Park production at Gray’s Park, 2901 N. Madison Ave.
Indianapolis
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo 7:30 p.m. free stage at Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St.