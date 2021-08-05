Anderson
14th annual United Way/Chamber Golf Classic, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Anderson Country Club, 602 Northshore Blvd.
Free Frankfurter Fridays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
First Friday Arts Walk, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building and other downtown and area arts venues.
The Fierce, 5-8 p.m., Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Alexandria
Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park, Indiana 9.
Daleville
Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Markleville
Markleville Jamboree at Community Park.
Pendleton
Pendleton Artists Society First Friday, Gallery 119, 119 State St.
