MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Poker 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Madison County Historical presentation by Madison County historian Stephen T. Jackson “Old Township School Houses of Madison County: The Survivors” 10:30 a.m. in the Chief Anderson Room of the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.