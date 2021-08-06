Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
- City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
- SoulFest parade, noon; variety of activities including live music, softball tournament, basketball competition, BBQ competition, car show, bike show, hot wing eating competition, and food and merchant vendors, Warren Miller Park, 705 E. 29th St.
- Jeeps on Meridian with Jai Baker on stage, raffle prizes, food trucks,, 5-11 p.m., Dickman Town Center. Proceeds to the Animal Protection League and Madison County Humane Society.
Markleville
- Markleville Jamboree at Community Park.
Pendleton
- Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
