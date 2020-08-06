LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Free ham-and-cheese sandwich sack lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets.

Fifth annual Spring Classic Golf Challenge, shotgun start, 2 p.m., Edgewood Golf Course. Hosted by Mount Moriah Lodge 77 F&AM.

Alexandria

Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park shelterhouse.

Elwood

Tenderloin and Chicken Strip fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., Quincy Lodge Elwood Freemasonry, 1136 N. Anderson St.

Middletown

Broasted frog leg dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (or until sold out), Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Yorktown

Yorktown Farmers Marketplace, 4-7 p.m., Morrows Meadow.

