Anderson
Free ham-and-cheese sandwich sack lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets.
Fifth annual Spring Classic Golf Challenge, shotgun start, 2 p.m., Edgewood Golf Course. Hosted by Mount Moriah Lodge 77 F&AM.
Alexandria
Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park shelterhouse.
Elwood
Tenderloin and Chicken Strip fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., Quincy Lodge Elwood Freemasonry, 1136 N. Anderson St.
Middletown
Broasted frog leg dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (or until sold out), Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Yorktown
Yorktown Farmers Marketplace, 4-7 p.m., Morrows Meadow.
