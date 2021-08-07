Events and activities scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
- SoulFest 2021, variety of activities including live music, softball tournament, basketball competition, BBQ competition, car show, bike show, hot wing eating competition, and food and merchant vendors, Warren Miller Park, 705 E. 29th St.
- Community Café Grille, 4:30 p.m., Anderson First United Methodist, 1215 Jackson St.
Frankton
- Town Market, 2-5 p.m., Frankton Library, 102 S. Church St.
Markleville
- Markleville Jamboree at Community Park.
