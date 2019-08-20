Anderson
8 ball pool tourney, every Wednesday, 8 p.m.; Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Beginner line dance lessons, every Wednesday, 7-9 p.m., Alexandria Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Jeff Kelly & The Graveyard Shift, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Muncie
Picnic & Pops with the Muncie Symphony Orchestra, 7-9 p.m., Minnetrista, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
