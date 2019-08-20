LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

8 ball pool tourney, every Wednesday, 8 p.m.; Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.

Alexandria

Beginner line dance lessons, every Wednesday, 7-9 p.m., Alexandria Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.

Frankton

Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Middletown

Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Jeff Kelly & The Graveyard Shift, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

Muncie

Picnic & Pops with the Muncie Symphony Orchestra, 7-9 p.m., Minnetrista, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.

