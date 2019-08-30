Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
Anderson City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
Actor training class, 1 p.m., Indy Scream Park.
Tie It and Dye It, 2-3 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Pugs In The Wilderness, 2-8 p.m., Danger Room, Games & Comics, 833 E. 53rd St.
Seniors Labor Day Dance, 6-9 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
“Night of Thrills,” racing (front wheel drives, FWD figure 8, trailer figure 8, roll over, corkscrew and fireworks, qualifying, 6:30 p.m., racing begins at 7 p.m.; Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
